Poland's Nitro-Chem signs deal to supply TNT to US-based PEI

"Strategic cooperation with Paramount Enterprises International from the United States resulted in another contract for the supply of TNT for producing Mk-series bombs and large caliber ammunition." Wednesday's deal is of similar scale to an agreement signed by Nitro-Chem with PEI in November, the Polish company's spokesperson told Reuters.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish explosives-maker Nitro-Chem said on Wednesday it had signed deal to supply TNT (trinitrotoluene) to U.S.-based Paramount Enterprises International (PEI) for bombs and ammunitions. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine and Israel, among others, and replenish U.S. stocks of weapons shipped abroad. Global munitions manufacturers are searching for suppliers of the chemical compounds needed for artillery and other explosives.

"The agreement ... assumes regular deliveries of TNT to the United States, which will be used to implement American government weapons programs for 2026," Nitro-Chem, a subsidiary of Poland's state-owned PGZ group, said in a press release. "Strategic cooperation with Paramount Enterprises International from the United States resulted in another contract for the supply of TNT for producing Mk-series bombs and large caliber ammunition."

Wednesday's deal is of similar scale to an agreement signed by Nitro-Chem with PEI in November, the Polish company's spokesperson told Reuters. The values and volumes of both deals were not disclosed due to confidentiality clauses, but would not involve increasing employment nor an expansion of production lines by Nitro-Chem, the spokesperson said.

Representatives of U.S. weapons-maker General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, owned by General Dynamics, and Poland's PGZ group were also present at Wednesday's deal signing, according to Nitro-Chem. Nitro-Chem is Poland's top armaments exporter and among the leading explosives makers internationally, according to the company's website.

