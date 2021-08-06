Left Menu

US body hails Indian gov's move to withdraw retrospective tax law

The USISPF is proud to have worked on this issue for many years, Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of the USISPF said.USISPF applauds Indias move to withdraw the retrospective tax amendment relating to tax on indirect transfers, he said in a statement.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 06:51 IST
US body hails Indian gov's move to withdraw retrospective tax law
  • Country:
  • United States

US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday applauded the Indian move to withdraw the retrospective law relating to tax on indirect transfers.

“Yesterday’s Bill introduced by the Finance Ministry will only encourage more international investments into India and is a welcome relief for companies who have long invested in the country. The USISPF is proud to have worked on this issue for many years,” Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of the USISPF said.

“USISPF applauds India’s move to withdraw the retrospective tax amendment relating to tax on indirect transfers,” he said in a statement. “The 2012 decision of the UPA government to impose retrospective tax has been a black mark on India’s reputation as a predictable investment destination,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inherited this bad legislation. “And today we are delighted to see that he has finally decided to nullify it,” Aghi said in his statement. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha that seeks to withdraw tax demands made using a 2012 retrospective legislation to tax the indirect transfer of Indian assets.

The bill provides for the withdrawal of tax demand made on ''indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was undertaken before May 28, 2012 (i.e. the day the retrospective tax legislation came into being).'' PTI LKJ RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021