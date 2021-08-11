Left Menu

Ghana to pilot digital currency, central bank says

Ghana will pilot a general purpose digital currency in partnership with German banknote printer Giesecke+Devrient, the central bank and the company said on Wednesday. The pilot programme will serve as a precursor to the issuance of a digital form of Ghana's national currency to be called the 'e-Cedi', they said in a joint statement.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:36 IST
Ghana to pilot digital currency, central bank says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana will pilot a general purpose digital currency in partnership with German banknote printer Giesecke+Devrient, the central bank and the company said on Wednesday.

The pilot programme will serve as a precursor to the issuance of a digital form of Ghana's national currency to be called the 'e-Cedi', they said in a joint statement. The digital currency will be tested in a trial phase with banks, payment service providers and consumers.

The central bank hopes the new currency will serve as an alternative to physical cash and strengthen Ghana's push to digitise its national payment infrastructure. "From all indications, the concept has a significant role to play in the future of financial service delivery globally," Ernest Addison, Ghana's bank governor, said in the statement.

"This project is a significant step towards positioning Ghana to take full advantage of this emerging concept."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021