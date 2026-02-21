Left Menu

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Leverage

The U.S. Supreme Court has removed President Donald Trump's leverage by striking down tariffs imposed under a law intended for national emergencies, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Fox News' 'The Will Cain Show'.

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under a law that was originally designed for use during national emergencies. This decision was announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, during an appearance on Fox News' 'The Will Cain Show'.

The ruling is a significant blow to Trump's strategy, which relied heavily on these tariffs as a form of economic leverage. The case highlighted the legal boundaries of the President's use of emergency powers, raising important questions about the extent of executive authority.

Bessent emphasized the importance of the Court's decision, noting its potential implications for future administrations. The ruling may reshape how emergency powers are used in trade negotiations, marking a pivotal moment in U.S. governance and international relations.

