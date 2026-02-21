Left Menu

Stocks Soar as Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs

U.S. stocks surged on Friday, buoyed by major companies like Alphabet and Amazon, after the Supreme Court invalidated President Trump's global tariffs. The decision relieved investors fearing higher tariffs. Wall Street showed gains, with the S&P 500 up 0.69%, Nasdaq rising 0.90%, and Dow Jones up 0.47%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 02:54 IST
Stocks Soar as Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driven by gains in major firms including Alphabet and Amazon. This upswing followed the Supreme Court's decision to annul President Trump's global tariffs, alleviating investor concerns over potential higher tariffs imposed by the former president.

The conservative-majority court ruled 6-3 against the tariffs, which were initially established as an emergency measure. Despite the ruling, Trump vowed to impose a new 10% global tariff for 150 days, using Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, to replace the nullified tariffs. Market analysts noted that traders found solace in the tariffs not increasing further.

Key Wall Street indices recorded gains, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.69% to 6,909.51 points, Nasdaq up 0.90% to 22,886.07 points, and Dow Jones rising 0.47% to 49,625.97 points. Meanwhile, economic indicators showed slower growth in the fourth quarter and rising inflation, keeping investors vigilant ahead of the Federal Reserve's decisions on interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026