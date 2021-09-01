Left Menu

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia's factories hit by pandemic-related supply disruptions

Export power-houses Japan, South Korea and Taiwan also saw manufacturing activity expand at a slower pace in August, a sign chip shortages and factory shutdowns in the region could delay a sustained recovery from the pandemic-induced slump. "Virus disruptions add to the list of headwinds for the region's producers, including semiconductor shortages and high shipping costs," said Alex Holmes, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:20 IST
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia's factories hit by pandemic-related supply disruptions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asia's factory activity lost momentum in August as a resurgence in coronavirus cases disrupted supply chains across the region, raising concerns faltering manufacturing will add to economic woes caused by slumping consumption. Southeast Asia, a low-cost manufacturing hub for many global companies, was hit particularly hard with factory activity shrinking in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia because of virus outbreaks and output suspensions, surveys showed on Wednesday.

In a worrying sign for the global economy, China's factory activity also slipped into contraction in August for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years as COVID-19 curbs, supply bottlenecks and high raw material prices weighed on output. Export power-houses Japan, South Korea and Taiwan also saw manufacturing activity expand at a slower pace in August, a sign chip shortages and factory shutdowns in the region could delay a sustained recovery from the pandemic-induced slump.

"Virus disruptions add to the list of headwinds for the region's producers, including semiconductor shortages and high shipping costs," said Alex Holmes, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics. The weakness in Asia contrasts with conditions in Europe, where factories are mostly expected to maintain a brisk pace of expansion as its highly vaccinated economies reopen.

The surveys highlight the pandemic's broadening damage in Southeast Asia, where soaring infections and subsequent lockdown measures have hurt both the service and manufacturing sectors. Delta outbreaks in the region have caused supply chain headaches for the world's largest manufacturers, many of which rely on auto parts and semiconductors made in low-cost bases such as Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

"If the strict lockdown measures continue, Southeast Asia may find it hard to remain a global production hub," said Makoto Saito, an economist at NLI Research Institute. China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in August, from 50.3 in July, breaching the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The result was well below market expectations, underscoring the fragile nature of China's recovery that had helped the global economy emerge from the pandemic-induced doldrums. The private survey followed official PMI released on Tuesday, which showed the index falling in August but staying above the 50 mark.

Japan's PMI eased to 52.7 from 53.0 in July with new export orders posting their first contraction since January. South Korea's index also fell to 51.2 in August from 53.0 in July. In Vietnam and Malaysia, activity was hurt by lockdown measures and rising infections that forced some factories to suspend operations.

Vietnam saw factory activity shrink to 40.2 from 45.1 in July. Malaysia's PMI stood at 43.4 in August, up from 40.1 in July but staying well below the 50-threshold. Once seen as a driver of global growth, Asian's emerging economies are lagging advanced economies in recovering from the pandemic's pain as delays in vaccine rollouts and a spike in Delta variant cases hurt consumption and factory production.

Growth in India's factory sector activity also slowed as persistent pandemic-related weakness weighed on demand and output, forcing firms to cut jobs again following a brief recovery in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021