Left Menu

British midcaps hit record high ahead of factory activity data

UK shares rose on Wednesday, with the mid-cap index hitting a record high, on the back of gains in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited factory activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

Reuters | Britain | Updated: 01-09-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 12:55 IST
British midcaps hit record high ahead of factory activity data
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK shares rose on Wednesday, with the mid-cap index hitting a record high, on the back of gains in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited factory activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.8%, with spirits maker Diageo Plc and banking shares gaining 1.7% and 1%, respectively.

Industrial and aero stocks added 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.4%. Tyman Plc jumped 4.8% to the top of the index after Berenberg upgraded the construction materials supplier's stock to "buy" from "hold".

Figures from mortgage lenders Nationwide showed British house prices rose by 2.1% month-on-month in August after a subdued 0.6% increase in July, despite the phasing-out of a tax break for purchases in England and Northern Ireland. All eyes are now on the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data due at 0830 GMT.

Among other stocks, WH Smith slipped 5.5%, after the retailer warned profitability for the year ending August 2022 would be at the lower end of market expectations, due to charges and uncertainty in travel recovery.

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021