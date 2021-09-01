Left Menu

Ashok Leyland posts sales 48 pc growth in Aug

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported 48 per cent growth in its total sales, including exports, at 9,360 units in August over the same month last year. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles MHCV sales in the domestic market stood at 3,986 units during the month against 2,222 units in August last year, registering 79 per cent growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:18 IST
Ashok Leyland posts sales 48 pc growth in Aug
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported 48 per cent growth in its total sales, including exports, at 9,360 units in August over the same month last year. The Hinduja Group's flagship had sold 6,325 vehicles in both domestic and overseas markets in August 2020, according to a company statement. Domestic sales rose 44 per cent to 8,400 units in the previous month as compared to 5,824 vehicles sold in August 2020, it said. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market stood at 3,986 units during the month against 2,222 units in August last year, registering 79 per cent growth. Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales in the domestic market was reported at 4,414 units, 23 per cent higher compared to August 2020 sales of 3,602 units, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021