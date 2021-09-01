Left Menu

Healthium acquires CareNow to strengthen product portfolio

01-09-2021
Medtech firm Healthium on Wednesday said it has acquired CareNow Medical Pvt Ltd to strengthen its product portfolio with patented and differentiated products in advanced wound management and infection prevention segments.

The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the acquisition.

Earlier this year, Healthium had acquired the AbGel business in India and VitalCare in the United Kingdom to expand its surgical and post-surgical care portfolio.

''With the acquisition of a high-tech patent driven company like CareNow, we are proud to strengthen our advanced wound management and infection prevention segments by adding patented products made to globally accepted quality standards,'' Healthium Medtech CEO and MD Anish Bafna said.

CareNow is primarily engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of products in the area of advanced wound management and infection prevention for patients and hospitals, the statement said.

''We are happy to find in Healthium, the right partner to enable our products including the patented and Innovative product range, to be accessed by a larger Indian audience and also reach the global market through their distribution network,'' CareNow Medical COO Anand Venkatachalam said.

