CCI approves acquisition by T.S. Rajam Rubbers and Dhinrama Mobility Solution of shareholding in TVS Supply Chain Solutions

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition by T.S. Rajam Rubbers Private Limited (Acquirer 1) and Dhinrama Mobility Solution Private Limited (Acquirer 2) of certain shareholding in TVS Supply Chain Solutions Private Limited (Target) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

The proposed transaction entails the acquisition of the additional shareholding of Target by Acquirer 1 and Acquirer 2 (collectively Acquirers). The proposed transaction will be carried out through a secondary purchase from CDPQ Private Equity Asia Pte. Ltd. (CDPQ).

The Acquirers are wholly owned subsidiaries of TVS Mobility Private Limited, which is owned and controlled by the Shri TS Rajam Family. The TS Rajam Family members are the promoters of Target.

Target is an unlisted public company and along with its affiliates, it is engaged in the provision of logistics/supply chain solutions services in India and abroad.

(With Inputs from PIB)