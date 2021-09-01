Left Menu

Yes Securities strengthens top management leadership

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Yes, Securities, a subsidiary of Yes Bank, on Wednesday said it has appointed Sameer Shetty as head of investment banking with immediate effect in a bid to strengthen its top management leadership.

In addition, Anshul Arzare has been elevated to a chief business officer of the wealth broking and investment advisory business, and Amar Ambani will head institutional equities, Yes Securities said in a statement.

''Given the bounce back in economy and markets, Yes Securities is all set to leverage and strengthen our key verticals of investment banking, merchant banking, wealth broking, and institutional equities,'' Prasanth Prabhakaran, MD, and CEO, Yes Securities, said.

According to him, these key top management elevations are an integral part of a transformation initiative aimed at achieving a leadership position in the industry.

Shetty will spearhead the domestic and cross-border merger and acquisition (M&A), private equity, venture capital, debt syndication, and other deal advisory practices of Yes Securities in close coordination with Yes Bank personnel and the broader corporate and deal-making ecosystem.

He has over two decades of experience in the investment banking space across transaction strategy, M&A, private equity, special situation financing, deal structuring, and corporate restructuring space.

Before joining Yes Securities, he was the Managing Director of InCred Capital. In his past tenures, he has worked with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

