Left Menu

Papad, irrespective of shape, is exempt from GST: CBIC

Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted on Tuesday.Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.22017-CTR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:26 IST
Papad, irrespective of shape, is exempt from GST: CBIC
  • Country:
  • India

Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from the GST and the tax rate does not vary based on its shape, the CBIC has clarified.

The clarification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) came after industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted that round shaped papad is exempt from Goods and Services Tax whereas a square papad attracts the levy.

''Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic?'' Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted on Tuesday.

''Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at cbic.gov.in,'' the CBIC said in a late night tweet, which quoted Goenka's tweet.

GST, which subsumed over a dozen local levies, like excise duty, service tax and VAT, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021