Sensex dips 214 points, M&M closes 3 pc lower

Equity benchmark indices were volatile throughout the trading session on Wednesday amid a mixed set of macroeconomic data. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 214 points or 0.37 per cent at 57,338 while the Nifty 50 cracked by 56 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,076.

Sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty realty up by 5.5 per cent, PSU bank by 0.8 per cent, private bank by 0.4 per cent and FMCG by 0.3 per cent. But Nifty metal slipped by 1.8 per cent and IT by 1.3 per cent. Among stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra dropped by 2.9 per cent to Rs 769.80 per share while metal majors Tata Steel, Hindalco and JSW Steel skidded by 2.7 per cent, 2.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services slipped by 1.9 per cent, Infosys by 1.7 per cent and HCL Technologies by 1.4 per cent. The other which lost were Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki and ITC. Among the gainers were Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Nestle India, Titan, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Auto.

Meanwhile, Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading as worries about slowing global growth in several markets returned to weigh on traders' minds. Japan's Nikkei however gained 1.29 per cent, boosted by data showing that Japanese companies' capital spending rose in the second quarter, the first such increase since the pandemic began.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.58 per cent as tech and financial scrips moved up a bit and South Korea's Kospi inched up by 0.24 per cent. (ANI)

