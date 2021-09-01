SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore via AT1 bonds

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:27 IST
State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 4,000 crore through Basel compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, offering a coupon rate of 7.72 percent.

The issue garnered an overwhelming response from investors with bids above Rs 10,000 crore received against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore, the bank said in a release.

''Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept Rs 4,000 crore at a coupon of 7.72 percent,'' the release said.

This is the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt, issued by any Indian bank since the implementation of Basel III capital rules in 2013, it said.

While the bank has an AAA credit rating from local credit agencies, the AT1 offering is rated AA+, which is the highest rating in the country for these instruments because of the hybrid and high-risk nature of these instruments, the release said.

It is the first AT1 bond issuance in the domestic market post the new Sebi regulations announced in March this year, it said.

The AT 1 instrument is perpetual in nature. It, however, can be called back by the issuer after five years or any anniversary date thereafter.

