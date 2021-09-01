Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:47 IST
Appinventiv plans to hire over 500 employees
Product development company Appinventiv on Wednesday said it plans to hire more than 500 technology professionals across various levels, including senior leadership roles, by the end of this year.

The company has a global workforce of 700 people.

According to a statement, Appinventiv expects to add over 500 positions across India this year.

This recruitment of professionals with essential skill sets and experience across multiple verticals will help expand the company's operations and to meet the rising customer demand, it added.

''As we continue to expand across the country, we're seeking incredible talents to work with us in our Noida office in the National Capital Region (NCR). I believe now would be a great time to join us, as our career prospects have never been better,'' Appinventiv Director Saurabh Singh said.

