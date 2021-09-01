Left Menu

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 3 pc after August sales

During the day, it jumped 3.46 per cent to Rs 297.30.At the NSE, it climbed 2.55 per cent to close at Rs 294.65.In volume terms, 28.55 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.31 crore shares at the NSE during the day.Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total domestic wholesales increased by 53 per cent to 54,190 units in August as compared to the same month last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:16 IST
Tata Motors shares jump nearly 3 pc after August sales
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday jumped nearly 3 percent after the company said its total domestic wholesales increased by 53 percent in August.

The stock rose by 2.73 percent to close at Rs 295.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.46 percent to Rs 297.30.

At the NSE, it climbed 2.55 percent to close at Rs 294.65.

In volume terms, 28.55 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.31 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total domestic wholesales increased by 53 percent to 54,190 units in August as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 35,420 units in August 2020.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 28,018 units in August, up 51 percent as compared to 18,583 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 29,781 units, up 66 percent from 17,889 units in August 2020, it added.

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021