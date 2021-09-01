Tata Motors shares jump nearly 3 pc after August sales

Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday jumped nearly 3 percent after the company said its total domestic wholesales increased by 53 percent in August.

The stock rose by 2.73 percent to close at Rs 295.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.46 percent to Rs 297.30.

At the NSE, it climbed 2.55 percent to close at Rs 294.65.

In volume terms, 28.55 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.31 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total domestic wholesales increased by 53 percent to 54,190 units in August as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 35,420 units in August 2020.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 28,018 units in August, up 51 percent as compared to 18,583 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 29,781 units, up 66 percent from 17,889 units in August 2020, it added.