Dutch firm Xebia's India market share to expand with acquisition of g-company for 24 mn euros

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:26 IST
  • India

The Netherlands-based IT consultancy firm Xebia expects to increase market share in India with acquisition of Google Cloud Premier Partner g-company for 24 million euros (around Rs 207 crore).

g-company, also based in the Netherlands, was Google's first partner in northern Europe when Google introduced the first business solution, a statement said.

Xebia Global Services CEO Anand Sahay said Xebia has acquired g-company for 24 million euros.

''Xebia and g-company coming together will help us become more innovative, highly skilled and market ready for customers that will further strengthen our leadership capabilities in Cloud. g-company's premier cloud partnership will help us with increased market share in India,'' Sahay said.

After the acquisition, g-company and Xebia will remain a Google Cloud Premier Partner and authorized Google cloud training partner, including a shared infrastructure and workspace competency.

g-company will continue to operate under its own label and the existing management of David Saris and Lennart Benoot.

The acquisition will be signified by adding ''proudly part of Xebia'' to the company logo, the statement said.

