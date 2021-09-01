EnglishHelper to deploy AI-enabled english literacy programme in India by Mar 2022

Edtech company EnglishHelper plans to deploy its AI-enabled English literacy solution Readtome in 1 lakh schools across all states in collaboration with Intel and Amazon Web Services in the current fiscal.

EnglishHelper (EH) has reached over one crore students in more than 25,000 schools.

''Utilising Intel architecture and AWS technology, EH is expected to implement their solutions in more than 1 lakh schools across all states in India in 2021-22.

“This solution will effectively help EH make a lasting impact on the lives of over 2 crore students and 5 lakh teachers, enabling them with improved learning abilities and promoting continual growth and progress,'' the company said in a statement. Besides, EH in partnership with an education and skilling organisation Schoolnet India helps students achieve their desired level of English proficiency under a ''Right to Read'' programme through its AI-based learning technology.

The most recent state to implement the RightToRead programme is Andhra Pradesh. ''As an initiative to include English as the medium of education in all government schools, the state along with EH introduced the Anglodayam project, which extends the RightToRead programme solutions in residential schools of the state's tribal and social welfare departments,'' the statement said. Together with Intel and AWS, EH deployed the programme in 210 schools and more than 40,000 students and 300 teachers in remote parts of Andhra Pradesh use the programme, it added.

