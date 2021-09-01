Left Menu

Former Mahindra Electric MD & CEO joins Hinduja EV arm in leadership role

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Mahindra Electric MD & CEO Mahesh Babu has joined the electric vehicle arm of Hinduja Group, Switch Mobility, in leadership roles, a release said.

Babu has been appointed with immediate effect as Chief Operating Officer of the UK-based EV arm of the company Switch Mobility Ltd and Chief Executive Officer of Switch Mobility India, the company said in a release.

Switch Mobility was formed by combining the electrical commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland in India and Optare in the UK to secure a leading global position in net zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles.

''I am delighted to announce this appointment as Mahesh brings over 25 years of experience to Switch and his expertise as a CEO and track record as an EV pioneer is well-known.

''He joins a strong leadership team and I look forward to working with him closely to achieving our ambition to provide net zero carbon van and bus solutions globally and realising our bold sustainability objectives at Switch,'' said Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd.

Babu, who will be serving his second stint at the Group, has over 25 years of experience in mobility.

With the combined expertise of its teams in the UK and India, Switch Mobility will build on its experience of having more than 280 electric vehicles in service with over 26 million miles covered, the company said in the release.

