Consumer lending platform Earlysalary on Wednesday said it is aiming to facilitate the disbursal of Rs 1,000 crore for HDB Financial Services.

The two entities have tied up for the same, and Earlysalary feels that the partnership will help it achieve the target of disbursing Rs 5,000 crore in 18 months.

**** *Crisil upgrades ratings on Yes Bank’s outstanding instruments Private sector lender Yes Bank on Wednesday said leading rating agency Crisil has upgraded ratings on various outstanding instruments.

The agency has upgraded ratings on tier-II bonds of Rs 13,941-crore, infrastructure bonds of Rs 3,780 crore and certificates of deposits of Rs 20,000 crore, the bank said in a statement.

**** * Indian Hotels’ biz club offering expands presence in London Indian Hotels Company on Wednesday said its business club offering has expanded its presence in London.

'The Chambers will be located in Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences', according to a statement.

