Left Menu

Double vaccinated incoming passengers exempted from RT-PCR test in Assam

All COVID-19 double vaccinated incoming passengers have been exempted from RT-PCR tests on arrival at airports, railways and road border points in Assam, according to a directive issued by the state health department on Wednesday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:14 IST
Double vaccinated incoming passengers exempted from RT-PCR test in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

All COVID-19 double vaccinated incoming passengers have been exempted from RT-PCR tests on arrival at airports, railways and road border points in Assam, according to a directive issued by the state health department on Wednesday. All incoming passengers, who have a certificate stating they have been injected with two doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines will be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations and road border points.

The order issued by Principal Secretary Health Anurag Goel will come into force with immediate effect. Passengers who are vaccinated with single dose or not having any vaccination and those who are symptomatic , even with two doses of vaccines, shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing at their own cost on arrival in Assam, the order stated/ The cost of RT-PCR testing has been, however, reduced to Rs 250 per person from the earlier Rs 500 per person. According to the earlier order, it was mandatory for people with double doses of vaccine to undergo the RT-PCR test on arrival or produce a negative report of the test undertaken within 72 hours prior to arrival. The decision to exempt double vaccinated passengers from the RT-PCR test was taken as COVID positivity has declined considerably and the number of people with two doses of vaccine increased significantly in the country, the order explained. The Assam government had earlier exempted double vaccinated incoming passengers from the RT-PCR cases on June 25 but later withdrew it on July 16 as the number of incoming passengers testing positive, including many who had received both the jabs, had increased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021