Left Menu

Delhi airport starts excess baggage delivery service at Terminal 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 12:37 IST
Delhi airport starts excess baggage delivery service at Terminal 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi airport has started a service under which domestic and international passengers can get their excess baggage delivered from its Terminal 3 to any location in India, its operator DIAL said on Thursday.

''For this, all they will have to do is visit the 'Avaan Excess' counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport and book their excess baggage,'' GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

Passengers will have the option of getting their luggage delivered by air or by road, it said DIAL said that its partner for this service is 'Avaan Excess' -- powered by logistics company GATI -- which will deliver baggage within 72 hours by air.

''If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days. The booked baggage would be insured by the concessionaire,'' it said.

The service would prove beneficial for customers who may check-in with bulk luggage or need assistance otherwise at the airport, like senior citizens or those shifting from one place to another, DIAL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021