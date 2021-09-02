Delhi airport starts excess baggage delivery service at Terminal 3

The Delhi airport has started a service under which domestic and international passengers can get their excess baggage delivered from its Terminal 3 to any location in India, its operator DIAL said on Thursday.

''For this, all they will have to do is visit the 'Avaan Excess' counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport and book their excess baggage,'' GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

Passengers will have the option of getting their luggage delivered by air or by road, it said DIAL said that its partner for this service is 'Avaan Excess' -- powered by logistics company GATI -- which will deliver baggage within 72 hours by air.

''If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days. The booked baggage would be insured by the concessionaire,'' it said.

The service would prove beneficial for customers who may check-in with bulk luggage or need assistance otherwise at the airport, like senior citizens or those shifting from one place to another, DIAL said.

