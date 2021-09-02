DoT makes use of imported components in 25 telecom products eligible for public procurement

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a list of 25 telecom product segments, including satellite phones, broadband equipment, optical fiber cable, etc, which will qualify as local products even if they use imported components for domestic manufacturing. The notification enables companies making telecom products to import components in public procurement projects of Bharatnet, BSNL, Railways, etc in compliance with Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) order, 2017.

''...it is hereby clarified that if printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and testing from imported/domestically manufactured parts and components using surface mount technology process is done in India then imported/domestically manufactured parts and components will be qualified for the purpose of local content,'' the notification dated August 31 said. Foreign vendors Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco, etc in the past have demanded that they should be treated at par with domestic telecom gear makers.

''This shall be reviewed when the semiconductor fab (electronic chip plant) in India is operational,'' the notification said. As of date, all electronic and telecom device makers import electronic chips that are used in their products. Tata Group has shown interest in setting up a semiconductor plant. The list of 25 telecom products includes a broadband modem, routers, core network routers, broadband equipment, mobile antennas, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)