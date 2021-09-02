Sai Life Sciences' API Manufacturing unit receives 'CII Excellent Energy Efficient Unit' award

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, a global CRO & CDMO offering sustainable solutions to pharmaceutical companies through strategic partnerships and integrated drug discovery and development services, has been awarded with 'Excellent Energy Efficient Unit' in the general category at CII's 22nd National Energy Management Awards. This is the second consecutive year that Sai Life Sciences' Bidar API manufacturing unit has been awarded by CII for its energy management. Congratulating the team, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, 'The consistency of our performance in energy conservation and sustainability parameters in the past two years speaks volumes on the commitment of our engineers and utility managers who are relentless in their focus and consistently come up with innovative solutions to take us closer to our sustainable development goals.'' The 22nd edition of National Award for Excellence in Energy Management is a flagship event of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) with the objective to recognize and award excellence in energy management and facilitate the sharing of information on best practices and technologies. CII's National Energy Award is the best platform for the organizations that have made outstanding contributions in energy efficiency to showcase their efforts and achievements.

The Bidar API manufacturing facility of Sai Life Sciences has been on a path of significant expansion with its production capacity growing from 200KL in 2017 to 450KL today and on course to be 600KL in 2022. Along the way it has ensured a steadfast commitment to safer, compliant and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Key energy conservation performance indicators of the site FY21 The following improvements in the site's energy performance were achieved while sustaining a significant increase in the overall production of finished goods YoY.

• Energy cost reduction • 10% drop in thermal cost • 5% drop in electrical cost • Energy consumption reduction • 7.7% drop in thermal consumption • 5.5% drop in electrical consumption • Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) • 19% reduced w.r.t MTOE/ Ton of FG • Energy conservation projects (energy saving) • FY20: 0.40 million kWh units/annum (Rs.3.03 million/ year) • FY21: 1.33 million kWh units/annum (Rs.9.64 million/ year) • CO2 Emissions • FY20: 338 Tons CO2 / ton FG • FY21: 210 Tons CO2 / ton FG (37 % drop compared to FY20) • Renewable Energy Adoption • FY 2020: 21% • FY 2021: 53% The recognition of Bidar manufacturing unit has followed the recent milestone of Sai Life Sciences becoming a signatory of United Nations Global Compact and receiving a 5-star rating for excellence in EHS practices at the 13th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII-SR) EHS Excellence Awards.

About Sai Life Sciences Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO/ CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. A pure-play CDMO, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607478/Sai_Life_Sciences_API_Award.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)