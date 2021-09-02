Left Menu

STL names Paul Atkinson as CEO for optical networking biz

Atkinson takes over this responsibility from Ankit Agarwal, who has played a crucial role in STLs global expansion in the optical business. As a whole-time Director on the board, Ankit Agarwal will now focus on driving the strategy and growth across STL, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:27 IST
Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Thursday said it has appointed Paul Atkinson as Chief Executive Officer for its optical networking business.

The latest appointment is in line with expanded portfolio and global reach of STL's optical business, the company said in a statement.

''STL...announces the appointment of Paul Atkinson as the Chief Executive Officer for its optical networking business,'' it said.

Pointing to global mega-trends of concurrent network build cycles including 5G and rural broadband, it said that optical solutions will be at the heart of these. An integrator of digital networks, STL said it has been widening its portfolio and scale as well as globalising its optical business at a rapid pace. Prior to STL, Atkinson was the Managing Director and Group CEO at IXOM, Australia. Before that, he was associated with the Prysmian for over 20 years as the CEO of affiliates and regions across the world, where he led multiple successful business integrations and was pivotal in delivering non-linear growth across geographies and business lines, the statement further said. Atkinson takes over this responsibility from Ankit Agarwal, who has played a crucial role in STL's global expansion in the optical business. As a whole-time Director on the board, Ankit Agarwal will now focus on driving the strategy and growth across STL, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

