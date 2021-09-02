Left Menu

Spain's Sabadell plans to cut 1,900 jobs in Spain, union says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:34 IST
Spain's Sabadell is planning to cut around 1,900 jobs in its home market, the union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) said on Thursday, as a part of the bank's plans to slash costs and boost profitability.

A Sabadell's spokesperson declined to comment.

