Spain's Sabadell plans to cut 1,900 jobs in Spain, union says

Spain's Sabadell is planning to cut around 1,900 jobs in its home market, the union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) said on Thursday, as a part of the bank's plans to slash costs and boost profitability.

A Sabadell's spokesperson declined to comment.

Also Read: Spain airlifts 53 people from Kabul to Madrid

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)