Left Menu

Spanish lender Sabadell plans to cut 1,900 jobs, union says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:40 IST
Spanish lender Sabadell plans to cut 1,900 jobs, union says

Sabadell is planning to cut 1,900 jobs in Spain, union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) said on Thursday, as part of the bank's plans to boost profitability and fend off growing competition from fintech companies.

A source with knowledge of the labour negotiations said the bank expects to reach an agreement with unions towards the end of October. Sabadell declined to comment.

Spanish and European lenders are pursuing strategies to adapt to a customer shift towards online banking and cut costs, either by themselves or through tie-ups, as their overall profitability is also hit by rock-bottom interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021