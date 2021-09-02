Left Menu

Orlando airport crowds forecast to exceed pre-pandemic pack

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:28 IST
Traffic at Florida's busiest airport this holiday weekend is forecast to exceed pre-pandemic crowds.

Officials at Orlando International Airport said Wednesday that this Labor Day weekend they are expecting more than 303,000 departures, a 7 per cent increase above Labour Day weekend in 2019.

If it pans out, that forecast will be more than double what the Orlando airport experienced during the Labour Day weekend travel period last year.

The official holiday travel period starts Thursday and ends next Tuesday.

The busiest travel day of the holiday weekend is expected to be on Saturday when Orlando International Airport is forecast to have more than 53,000 departures.

Before the pandemic started in the US in March 2020, the theme park mecca was the most visited place in the US, with 76 million visitors in 2019. That figure fell to 35.3 million visitors last year.

“This holiday it appears many travelers are soaking in the last bit of summer by taking a trip to Orlando,'' the airport said in a statement.(AP) RUP RUP

