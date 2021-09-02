Left Menu

Gold valued at Rs 24.14 lakh seized

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:48 IST
Gold valued at Rs 24.14 lakh seized
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI): Gold weighing 495 grams valued at Rs 24.14 lakh was seized from a passenger at the international airport here on Thursday, Customs officials said.

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had concealed the gold in various items like blender, facial cream box and sandals, they said.

The Hyderabad Customs booked a case for smuggling of gold against the passenger.

Further investigation is under progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021