Gold valued at Rs 24.14 lakh seized

Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI): Gold weighing 495 grams valued at Rs 24.14 lakh was seized from a passenger at the international airport here on Thursday, Customs officials said.

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had concealed the gold in various items like blender, facial cream box and sandals, they said.

The Hyderabad Customs booked a case for smuggling of gold against the passenger.

Further investigation is under progress.

