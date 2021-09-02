Left Menu

Coal India chairman lays foundation stone of Rs 285-cr first-mile connectivity project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:22 IST
Coal India chairman lays foundation stone of Rs 285-cr first-mile connectivity project
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal has laid the foundation stone of a Rs 285.05-crore first-mile connectivity project, according to a statement by the coal ministry released on Thursday.

Carrying forward the vision of sustainable mining, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a Coal India arm, is implementing nine FMC projects to provide pollution-free state-of-the-art rake loading system at a total capital expenditure of Rs 3,600 crore.

This will also generate a despatch capacity of 126 million tonnes per year, expected to be achieved by the year 2024, the ministry said in a statement.

The chairman also commissioned four 100 tonne dumpers and one mobile water sprinkler at Samleshwari open cast project (OCP), the statement added.

''The chairman...laid the foundation stone for Rs 285.05 crore first-mile connectivity (FMC) project, Lajkura SILO, which would add 15 million tonnes per annum despatch capacity to the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd,'' the statement said.

The ministry also said an innovative Remotely Piloted Aircraft System was inauguarted at Coal India arm MCL.

''In a first, in Coal India Ltd (CIL)...an innovative Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) was inaugurated yesterday (on Wednesday),'' it said.

This state-of-the-art initiative will enable Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) to access real-time video through the internet and pave the way for other allied potential use-cases of drones in mines, the coal ministry said in a statement.

MCL was the first coal company to introduce environment-friendly surface mining technology in 1999. The biggest fleet of 66 surface miners is contributing 95 per cent of the company's total coal production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021