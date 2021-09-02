Left Menu

U.S. bars Virgin Galactic rocket plane flights pending mishap probe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 23:22 IST
U.S. bars Virgin Galactic rocket plane flights pending mishap probe
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday that Virgin Galactic cannot fly its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report or determines the issues do not affect public safety.

The FAA said Wednesday it was investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space on July 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021