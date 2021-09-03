Left Menu

Mexico's Justo grocery app launches in Brazil

Mexican grocery delivery startup Justo launched in Brazil with an initial investment of $40 million, the company said on Thursday. Founded a year and a half ago, Justo benefited from a pandemic-time boost for online deliveries of goods ranging from fresh foods to cleaning supplies. The company said it had exponential growth of 800% in the last year in Mexico.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-09-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 00:43 IST
Mexico's Justo grocery app launches in Brazil
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican grocery delivery startup Justo launched in Brazil with an initial investment of $40 million, the company said on Thursday. The startup said it raised more than $100 million of capital to expand in Mexico before launching in Sao Paolo, where it aims to reach a million Brazilians and generate between 3,000-5,000 jobs in the first two years.

"Brazil represents a huge opportunity, but also a great challenge due to the size and complexity of the local market, but I have no doubt that with the talent and passion... we will be very successful," founder and chief executive Ricardo Weder said in a statement. Founded a year and a half ago, Justo benefited from a pandemic-time boost for online deliveries of goods ranging from fresh foods to cleaning supplies.

The company said it had exponential growth of 800% in the last year in Mexico. It operates in Mexico City, and the cities of Queretaro, Guadalajara and Puebla. Unlike apps such as Cornershop and Rappi that send couriers to pick up food from brick-and-mortar stores, Justo keeps its own stock of goods, which it sends direct from its warehouses to customers' homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021