Left Menu

United Airlines resumes flights at Newark, NJ airport after flooding

United Airlines on Thursday afternoon resumed operations at Newark Liberty International airport in New Jersey after disruptions caused by flooding https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-mayor-declares-state-emergency-after-record-breaking-rain-2021-09-02 from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The impact of the storm was still being felt in the northeastern United States as Amtrak and other rail services were canceled. United, the largest carrier at the New York area airport, had canceled more than 200 flights nationwide, according to Flightaware, an aviation website.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 02:24 IST
United Airlines resumes flights at Newark, NJ airport after flooding
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

United Airlines on Thursday afternoon resumed operations at Newark Liberty International airport in New Jersey after disruptions caused by flooding https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-mayor-declares-state-emergency-after-record-breaking-rain-2021-09-02 from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The impact of the storm was still being felt in the northeastern United States as Amtrak and other rail services were canceled.

United, the largest carrier at the New York area airport, had canceled more than 200 flights nationwide, according to Flightaware, an aviation website. Rival American Airlines has also experienced delays and cancellations at the Newark airport, while Delta Air Lines said it has seen roughly 80 cancellations across New York City area airports.

Flooding killed at least 21 people, swept away cars and submerged New York City subway lines after torrential rains. Flooding halted traffic on some major roads and highways in Northeastern states. The New York State Police said traffic was diverted because of flooding on some highways and exit ramps. Some major Philadelphia-area roads also flooded.

Amtrak said all passenger train service between Washington and Boston was canceled for the remainder of Thursday. The railroad said Empire Service was canceled between Albany, New York, and New York City. Nearly all New Jersey Transit rail service remains suspended except for the Atlantic City line.

New Jersey Transit bus service is continuing but riders were told to "expect significant statewide delays, cancellations and extensive detours due to severe flooding and multiple vehicles blocking roadways." In New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees subway, bus and commuter rail, said "service across our system is extremely limited as we work to recover from last night's heavy rainfall and flooding."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021