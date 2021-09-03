Left Menu

HDFC Life to acquire Exide Life in stock and cash deal worth Rs 6,687 crore

HDFC Life, the country's largest private sector insurer, on Friday announced the acquisition of Exide Life in a stock and cash deal at an enterprise of Rs 6,687 crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:25 IST
HDFC Life to acquire Exide Life in stock and cash deal worth Rs 6,687 crore
Synergies will enhance shareholder value with potential to improve new business margins. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Life, the country's largest private sector insurer, on Friday announced the acquisition of Exide Life in a stock and cash deal at an enterprise of Rs 6,687 crore. This marks one of the first and the largest acquisitions in the life insurance space.

The 100 per cent acquisition of Exide Life will be through issuance of 8.7 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 685 per share and a cash pay-out of Rs 726 crore. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of battery manufacturer Exide Industries.

"This is a landmark transaction, first of its kind in the Indian life insurance space," said Deepak S Parekh, Chairman of HDFC Life. "It will enhance insurance penetration and further our purpose of providing financial protection to a wider customer base." Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life said this amalgamation can result in value creation for customers, employees, shareholders and distribution partners.

"It gives us an opportunity to realise synergies arising out of complementary business models, and further bolster our proprietary distribution network," she said in a statement. AZB & Partners acted as the legal advisor to HDFC Life and Trilegal acted as the legal advisor to Exide Life and Exide Industries.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP and Rashmi Shah FCA (registered valuer) were appointed as valuers for the transaction by HDFC Life, and Desai Haribhakti & Co, Chartered Accountants and S Sundararaman (registered valuer) were appointed as valuers by Exide Industries. JM Financial Limited and Ambit Pvt Ltd provided fairness opinions to the Boards of HDFC Life and Exide Industries respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021