Zinc futures rise on higher spot demand

Zinc prices on Friday appreciated 0.39 per cent to Rs 244.90 per kg in the futures trade, mainly due to a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the September delivery rose 95 paise, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 244.90 per kg in 1,040 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on higher demand from consumer industries supported prices here.

