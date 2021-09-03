Salud Beverages Raised USD 1.1 Million That Aided Its Robust Expansion Plans and Diverse Product Portfolio

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Salud Beverages, an Urban Lifestyle brand that was launched in Karnataka earlier this year, raised USD 1.1 million as of March 2021. The VC fund, comprising actors and HNIs includes serial entrepreneur and leading Indian actor Rana Daggubati, and former Managing Director of Microsoft India, Srinivas Koppolu, among others backed by Prasad Vanga’s Anthill Ventures.

The fund was primarily used to establish a formidable retail presence with flagship brand Salud G&T 2.0, a bottled gin and tonic cocktail, as well as to build a diverse product portfolio. This resulted in G&T 2.0 being available in over 500 retail outlets, with 250,000 bottles sold and a consumer base that is growing every passing day. After successfully launching the brand in Karnataka, bringing out the country's first RTD gin and tonic in a bottle, Salud followed it up by introducing Salud Merch and Salud Sessions. Salud Merch offers an exclusive range of fashion and lifestyle merchandise and accessories. Salud Sessions, the music label, collaborates with leading DJs from around the country creating compilation volumes of electronic beats, accompanied by music videos.

Sharing his views on Salud’s journey so far and about the market at large, Ajay Shetty, Founder-Director, Salud Beverages said, ''We are a focussed brand striving to put India on the global map, alongside the best countries in the world, with some of the finest spirits including bottled cocktails, craft spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and more. And not to stop there, but continue to innovate with products and experiences that will lead to a loyal consumer base, on the way to our big-picture goal of becoming an aspirational global lifestyle brand.'' Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails are fast becoming the drink of choice – from millennials to connoisseurs alike. Everybody is warming up to the idea of bottled cocktails, and it cuts across demographics, culture and lifestyle.

Salud G&T 2.0 is currently available in three refreshing flavours - Original, Cucumber and Lavender, all of which are distilled in Goa. These bottled cocktails are made of English Juniper, botanicals sourced from Europe, and the finest Indian tonic, giving consumers a premium quality experience with affordable pricing.

The Indian alcobev ecosystem has become increasingly dynamic in recent times. This is a result not only of many players entering the market but also the appetite of a consistently growing consumer base that has shown great interest in healthier, more responsible and more unique and modern drinking options. Reports indicate that the global size of RTD cocktails market is expected to clock USD 1775.1 million by 2028, and India is ripe with potential, ranking among the top 3 largest alcoholic beverage markets in the world. In the coming days, Salud will expand its footprint into other markets such as Goa and Orissa and additional domestic markets. It will also be adding new flavours to the G&T 2.0 range, as well as expanding with new offerings in both, the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage segments. It expects to triple its current sales by the end of FY 2021-22. Entering international markets in the Middle East and Europe is also a part of the long term strategic plan that should materialise by the end of the year. About Salud Beverages The brand may be called Salud Beverages, but it is so much more than that. It is an urban lifestyle brand, aspiring to go global, with life and lifestyle as its ethos, a mindset that is inclusive, and an appeal that is universal. It aims to give people modern, exclusive, socially responsible and exciting ways to bond with their tribe, connect with themselves, and celebrate life in a whole new way – Life 2.0! It all began with G&T 2.0 – a ready-to-drink gin and tonic that opened up a whole new segment in India for consumers looking for something fresh, convenient, easy to drink. G&T 2.0 has a truly modern vibe, with a flavour profile and image that caters to its target audience by being gender agnostic. It is a completely inclusive and diverse brand; it is for everyone. The beverage range will expand to a variety of natural flavours in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic space, each with the trademark Salud vibe of freshness, modernity and easy style. Continuing the journey of Salud beyond the alcobev space, are affiliations with music, fashion and other upcoming lifestyle experiences that will fall under the Life 2.0 umbrella.

Salud's key investors are Prasad Vanga from Anthill Ventures, Rana Dagubatti, actor and an active investor and UrbanI, speed scaling partner. Salud was founded by Ajay Shetty, ex-banker turned entrepreneur who successfully sold his previous wine venture, to lead and build a whole new lifestyle brand. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Left to right - Prasad Vanga, Anthill Ventures; serial entrepreneur and leading Indian actor Rana Daggubati and Salud Beverages Founder-Director, Ajay Shetty PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)