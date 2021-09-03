Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.02 against US dollar

The Indian rupee settled with a marginal gain of 4 paise at 73.02 against the US dollar on Friday, even as the domestic equities continued their record-setting spree.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.01 and a low of 73.15.

It finally ended at 73.02 against the American currency, registering a gain of just 4 paise over its previous close.

On a weekly basis, the local currency has appreciated by 67 paise against the US dollar.

According to HDFC Securities' Dilip Parmar, spot USD/INR facing resistance around 73.15 and holding support at 72.90.

''Expectations of dollar inflows from many corporates’ fund raising also weighed on the pair. In near term, spot USDINR is expected to consolidate before heading towards 72.70 while on higher side 73.60 will remain biggest hurdle to cross,'' Parmar noted. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.01 per cent to 92.23.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent higher at a lifetime high of 58,129.95, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent to close at record 17,323.60.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.53 per cent to USD 73.82 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 348.52 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)