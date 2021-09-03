Left Menu

Satyendra Jain directs DSIIDC to upgrade damaged roads of Mangolpuri, Mayapuri industrial area

Delhi Industries Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday directed DSIIDC officials to upgrade damaged roads of Mangolpuri Industrial Area and Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I and II.The minister, who chaired a board meeting of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited DSIIDC, gave the industrial clearance for the upgradation of 22 roads in Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I and II, an official statement said.

Updated: 03-09-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:04 IST
The minister, who chaired a board meeting of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC), gave the industrial clearance for the upgradation of 22 roads in Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I and II, an official statement said. ''Chaired a board meeting of DSIIDC today. Instructed the officials to upgrade the damaged roads of Mangolpuri industrial area and Mayapuri industrial area Phase - 1 & Phase- 2. More development work will be carried out in these areas to boost and support the industrial economy,'' he tweeted.

The upgradation of the roads will lead to revival of the transport system and boost the industrial economy, the statement quoted Jain as saying. The minister also discussed procurement of ambulances by DSIIDC through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

''The Delhi government will procure 13 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances through the CSR fund of DSIIDC,'' he added. PTI MG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

