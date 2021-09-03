DRT sells McDowell Holdings shares worth Rs 31 lakh

The Recovery Officer of Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Friday offloaded shares of McDowell Holdings Ltd worth nearly Rs 31 lakh, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the NSE, Recovery Officer I DRT II sold 81,991 scrips of McDowell Holdings at an average price of Rs 37.63 apiece.

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 30.85 lakh.

As per a separate transaction, Baisiwala Sameer Ajay bought 79,582 shares at an average price of Rs 37.67 per scrip, valuing the deal at Rs 29.97 lakh.

Shares of McDowell Holdings ended at Rs 38.4 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 1.86 per cent from the previous close.

