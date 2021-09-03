Left Menu

Vivek Chaand Sehgal resigns as director from Sun Pharma board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday said Vivek Chaand Sehgal has resigned as an independent director of the company with effect from September 1.

Sehgal is the Chairman of Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG).

''Mr Sehgal has stated in his resignation letter that the resignation is purely because of his personal reasons and other pre-occupations only, and confirmed that there is no other material reason for his resignation,'' Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The resignation of Sehgal effective from September 1, 2021, is taken on record and accepted by the Board of Directors of the company..., it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 789.15 per scrip on BSE, down 0.12 per cent from its previous close.

