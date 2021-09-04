Punjab: 2 killed in motorcycle-bus collision on Sirhind-Patiala road

Two people riding a motorcycle were killed on Friday evening after they got hit by a bus and dragged for some distance, police said.

Over 30 passengers in the private bus, which caught fire after the collision, had a narrow escape as they got out with the help of locals before the vehicle was engulfed in flames, police said.

The accident occurred near village Gunia Majra on Sirhind-Patiala road.

The two motorcyclists were from a village near Mandi Gobindgarh, while the bus was on its way from Moga to Patiala, police said.

The duo on the motorcycle was coming from the opposite side near Guniyamajra village when they were hit by the bus.

They got stuck under the vehicle and were dragged for some distance. The impact of the collision damaged the fuel tank of the bus which began leaking. As the bus dragged the two-wheeler, sparks ignited the fuel causing a fire, police said.

The bus was impounded, but its driver managed to flee, police said.

