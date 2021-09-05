Japan to issue digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates in December -Nikkei

Japan will issue online COVID-19 vaccination certificates from December, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. The government plans to issue the certificates - which will be intended for overseas travel rather than domestic use - via a QR scan code through a smartphone app from around mid-December, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other cabinet members are slated on Monday for a council meeting on the promotion of a digital society where they will decide on the government's policy for digital vaccine passports, the report said. The Nikkei said the project will be a priority for Japan's new Digital Agency, which launched this week to focus on bringing central and local government infrastructure online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)