Nine of the top-10 most-valued companies together added Rs 2,93,804.34 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a record-breaking rally in equities, with Reliance Industries Ltd emerging as the biggest gainer.The BSE 30-share benchmark zoomed 2,005.23 points or 3.57 per cent last week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 10:48 IST
M-cap of 9 of top-10 most-valued cos jumps over Rs 2.93 lakh cr; RIL biggest winner
Nine of the top-10 most-valued companies together added Rs 2,93,804.34 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a record-breaking rally in equities, with Reliance Industries Ltd emerging as the biggest gainer.

The BSE 30-share benchmark zoomed 2,005.23 points or 3.57 per cent last week. It scaled the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday. The Sensex last week only went beyond the 57,000-level. The BSE benchmark soared over nine per cent last month.

From the top-10 list, Infosys was the only laggard.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd zoomed Rs 1,02,382 crore to reach Rs 15,14,017.50 crore. RIL's market valuation jumped to a record Rs 15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic company to attain this historic feat.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 44,832.5 crore to Rs 14,20,935.10 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation rallied Rs 35,342.16 crore to Rs 3,61,540.16 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose by Rs 33,906.91 crore to Rs 4,54,207.76 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd went up by Rs 20,712.29 crore to Rs 6,49,943.93 crore, and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 17,373.55 crore to Rs 5,02,232.46 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 17,001.38 crore taking its valuation to Rs 3,85,007.74 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 14,954.74 crore to Rs 8,72,362.42 crore, and that of HDFC rose by Rs 7,298.81 crore to Rs 4,98,290.05 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys declined Rs 3,457.12 crore to Rs 7,21,244.78 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd remained the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

