VW CEO says smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035.

"Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

