Tech shares lead European stocks close to record highs

European stocks edged towards record levels on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, as hopes of more economic stimulus bolstered global sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0712 GMT, holding 3 points below its all-time high after reversing Friday's losses on a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. While a U.S. holiday is expected to result in thin market volumes, Asian shares reached six-week peaks on talk of more stimulus in Japan and China.

Tech stocks rose 1.1% to a fresh two-decade high, with shares in chip equipment maker ASML and Dutch tech investor Prosus providing the biggest boost. French engineering group Spie fell 4.2% after it confirmed it has submitted a non-binding offer to buy Equans, the newly created services unit of French energy group Engie .

