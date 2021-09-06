Ashoka Buildcon MD appointed as IRF India president
New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Ashoka Buildcon Managing Director and promoter Satish Parekh has taken over as the president of India Chapter of International Road Federation (IRF).
According to a statement, the governing council of the International Road Federation on September 4, 2021, unanimously endorsed Satish Parakh as President, IRF-IC.
He takes over from Subhmay Gangopadhyay. former director of Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).
The Geneva-based global road safety body IRF is working for better and safer roads world wide.
