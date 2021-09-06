Left Menu

NALCO empowering MSEs by providing NALCO NAMASYA mobile app

Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi complimented NALCO's efforts at reaching out to the MSE community and developing of the ecosystem within the mining and mineral sector of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:17 IST
NALCO empowering MSEs by providing NALCO NAMASYA mobile app
The NAMASYA App provides a platform to highlight the Company's efforts towards the development of MSEs. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
  • Country:
  • India

National Auminium Company Ltd (NALCO), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, has been playing a key role in empowering the Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) through providing a modern & innovative platform 'NALCO Micro And Small enterprise Yogayog Application' (NAMASYA), a bi-lingual App developed exclusively for the benefit of the Company's MSE Vendors.

Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi complimented NALCO's efforts at reaching out to the MSE community and developing the ecosystem within the mining and mineral sector of the country.

The NAMASYA App provides a platform to highlight the Company's efforts towards the development of MSEs. The App empowers MSEs with required information about the vendor registration process, items that can be supplied by them with technical specifications, vendor development and training programmes of NALCO.

As a responsible Corporate and India's leading producer and exporter of alumina and aluminium, the Company has taken several initiatives towards easing the process of doing business, especially for the MSE sector involved in mining and metal business, and furthering inclusive growth and sustainable development in its ecosystem.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021