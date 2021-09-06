NALCO empowering MSEs by providing NALCO NAMASYA mobile app

National Auminium Company Ltd (NALCO), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, has been playing a key role in empowering the Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) through providing a modern & innovative platform 'NALCO Micro And Small enterprise Yogayog Application' (NAMASYA), a bi-lingual App developed exclusively for the benefit of the Company's MSE Vendors.

Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi complimented NALCO's efforts at reaching out to the MSE community and developing the ecosystem within the mining and mineral sector of the country.

The NAMASYA App provides a platform to highlight the Company's efforts towards the development of MSEs. The App empowers MSEs with required information about the vendor registration process, items that can be supplied by them with technical specifications, vendor development and training programmes of NALCO.

As a responsible Corporate and India's leading producer and exporter of alumina and aluminium, the Company has taken several initiatives towards easing the process of doing business, especially for the MSE sector involved in mining and metal business, and furthering inclusive growth and sustainable development in its ecosystem.

(With Inputs from PIB)