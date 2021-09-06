Left Menu

* China's 2022 World Cup qualifier next month against Vietnam has been moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation said. AMERICAS * A soccer World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended on Sunday after Brazilian health authorities accused several Premier League players of violating the country's quarantine rules. * Venezuela this week will receive the first vaccines obtained via COVAX, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, following months of stalled attempts to obtain inoculations through the global vaccine programme.

Updated: 06-09-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:28 IST
Vietnam's capital extended restrictions for two weeks as authorities planned to test up to 1.5 million people in higher-risk areas of Hanoi to contain a climb in infections. The city, which has ordered people to stay at home and has halted all non-essential activities since July, has now divided the city into "red", "orange" and "green" zones based on infection risk.

EUROPE * Denmark has canceled plans for a public tender to establish a national COVID-19 vaccine production facility as it bets on a vaccine already under development by a Danish firm.

* Slovakia has widened registration for public events planned during a visit by Pope Francis that begins on Sunday to allow some people not vaccinated also to attend. * Britain's vaccines minister said a decision had not yet been taken on whether healthy children aged 12-15 should be vaccinated.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Philippines will relax some restrictions in the Manila region from Wednesday and also intends to outline plans to shift to smaller, localized lockdowns to support the economy, the presidential spokesperson said.

* In Australia, Sydney is expected to see daily infections peak next week, authorities said as they look to speed up immunizations before easing lockdown rules. * New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said nationwide curbs would be lifted, a bar in the biggest city of Auckland.

* Taiwan could get up to 9 million doses of BioNTech's vaccine this year, the founder of tech giant Foxconn said, laying out a delivery timetable for an order that became heavily politicized. * China's 2022 World Cup qualifier next month against Vietnam has been moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation said.

AMERICAS * A soccer World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended on Sunday after Brazilian health authorities accused several Premier League players of violating the country's quarantine rules.

* Venezuela this week will receive the first vaccines obtained via COVAX, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, following months of stalled attempts to obtain inoculations through the global vaccine program. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel will allow small foreign tour groups from selective countries to visit from Sept. 19 under a pilot program to kick-start tourism. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Armenia has authorized Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the shot abroad. * A booster dose of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine reversed a decline in antibody activities against the Delta variant, a study showed.

* Indian drug developer Hetero said it has received emergency use approval from health authorities to make a generic version of Roche Holding's COVID-19 drug. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares posted their longest winning streak in three months, aided by hopes U.S. interest rates would stay low for longer and talk of more stimulus in Japan and China, while oil slid as the Saudis cut prices for Asian customers.

