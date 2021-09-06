Left Menu

MP: Pink 'women's only' buses launched in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:23 IST
MP: Pink 'women's only' buses launched in Indore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two pink buses exclusively for women commuters were launched in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, coinciding with the 226th death anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, ruler of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty here.

The buses, which belong to state-run Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited and were flagged off by Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur, will run on a 11.5 kilometre stretch of the Bus Rapid Transit System.

Women drivers Ritu Narwale and Archana Katare were trained for a month to drive the buses, an official said, adding that the system is expected to ferry 2,000 commuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021