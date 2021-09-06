Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India on Tuesday
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 22:02 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait will resume direct commercial flights with India on Tuesday, the Gulf country's civil aviation authority said on Monday.
The decision to resume flights was first announced last month but without giving a time frame for implementation.
